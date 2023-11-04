Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target Lowered to $6.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on PTON. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Peloton Interactive from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Peloton Interactive from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.89.

Shares of PTON opened at $5.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.17 and a 200 day moving average of $7.09. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 2.03. Peloton Interactive has a 52-week low of $4.28 and a 52-week high of $17.83.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.28). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 686.29% and a negative net margin of 45.05%. The firm had revenue of $642.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.32) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 10,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $52,300.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,097.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Thomas Cortese sold 14,135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total transaction of $98,662.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,471.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 10,215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $52,300.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,097.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 39,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1,054.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Peloton Interactive by 3.2% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 47,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 35,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. 79.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

