Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Price Target Lowered to $73.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $85.00 to $73.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the digital transformation consultancy’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PRFT. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on Perficient from $77.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Perficient in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Perficient from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barrington Research decreased their target price on Perficient from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Perficient from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.57.

Shares of PRFT opened at $61.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 3.43. Perficient has a 1 year low of $51.23 and a 1 year high of $96.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.53.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. The firm had revenue of $223.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.99 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Perficient will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Perficient by 112,600.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,011,600 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $838,770,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000,942 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 575.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 895,987 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $64,681,000 after purchasing an additional 763,360 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 69.1% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,378,597 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $79,766,000 after purchasing an additional 563,290 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient during the fourth quarter worth about $26,728,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 26.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,745,181 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $125,985,000 after purchasing an additional 364,215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. It offers strategy and transformation solution in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

