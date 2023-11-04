Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,221 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $11,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1,315.8% during the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 504.0% during the first quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth $40,000. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSX has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $131.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $133.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.94.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In related news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 12,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total transaction of $1,613,597.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,009 shares in the company, valued at $9,953,919.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 12,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total transaction of $1,613,597.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,009 shares in the company, valued at $9,953,919.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.97, for a total transaction of $3,725,876.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,803 shares in the company, valued at $12,557,048.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 360,648 shares of company stock valued at $41,396,371 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 1.1 %

PSX stock opened at $116.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $89.74 and a 52 week high of $125.19.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.46 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.33%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

