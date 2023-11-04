PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) Shares Up 2.5% After Dividend Announcement

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP – Get Free Report) shot up 2.5% on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $6.59 and last traded at $6.56. 75,790 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 104% from the average session volume of 37,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.40.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a $0.069 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.32%.

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Stock Up 2.4 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 1.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 132,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 14.6% in the second quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 11,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 16.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 2.5% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 4.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 147,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 6,867 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.

