Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Buys New Position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC purchased a new stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,459 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KBH. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in KB Home by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 109,019 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after acquiring an additional 18,818 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in KB Home by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in KB Home by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 96,105 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after acquiring an additional 27,327 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in KB Home by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in KB Home by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 47,231 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140 shares during the last quarter. 91.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KBH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of KB Home from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KB Home in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of KB Home in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at KB Home

In other KB Home news, Director Melissa Lora sold 9,649 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.19, for a total transaction of $513,230.31. Following the transaction, the director now owns 180,619 shares in the company, valued at $9,607,124.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 4,529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $229,393.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 155,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,889,699.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Melissa Lora sold 9,649 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.19, for a total value of $513,230.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 180,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,607,124.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,178 shares of company stock worth $2,854,624 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Stock Performance

NYSE:KBH opened at $51.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.02. KB Home has a 52 week low of $27.41 and a 52 week high of $55.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.66.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The construction company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.37. KB Home had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KB Home will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KB Home Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.44%.

KB Home Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Further Reading

