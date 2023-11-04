Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Has $819,000 Holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 31.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,927 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in Primerica were worth $819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Primerica by 110.0% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Primerica by 74.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Primerica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Primerica by 42.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Primerica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. 90.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Primerica

In other news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.47, for a total transaction of $853,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,011,423.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.43, for a total transaction of $705,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 9,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,918,419.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.47, for a total transaction of $853,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,011,423.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock worth $2,165,665. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Primerica from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Primerica from $198.00 to $197.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Primerica from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.20.

Primerica Stock Performance

NYSE:PRI opened at $204.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.16. Primerica, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.00 and a 52 week high of $220.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $199.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.62.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $688.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.91 million. Primerica had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 15.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Primerica Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.21%.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

