Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Invests $401,000 in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,049 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 145 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.64, for a total value of $829,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,168,599.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 21,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.12, for a total value of $8,337,427.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,233,461.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.64, for a total value of $829,280.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,168,599.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,608 shares of company stock valued at $14,825,147 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

Shares of WST stock opened at $335.00 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $206.99 and a 1-year high of $415.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $24.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.21, a P/E/G ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $377.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $371.57.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.30. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 19.11%. The firm had revenue of $747.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. This is an increase from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 10.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WST shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, West Pharmaceutical Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.00.

Get Our Latest Report on WST

About West Pharmaceutical Services

(Free Report)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.