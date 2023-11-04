Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Purchases 453 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 0.9% of Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 105.4% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Wolfe Research lowered Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.52.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,193,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $107.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $112.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.94. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $98.02 and a 52-week high of $120.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $431.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.07.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.41 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.15%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

