Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Purchases New Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,502 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 131.6% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 3.7% in the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 178,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,601,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 32.2% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 530 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 12.6% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at approximately $374,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 27,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total transaction of $7,123,112.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,125,850.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total transaction of $152,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,587.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 27,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total value of $7,123,112.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,125,850.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,955 shares of company stock valued at $9,548,299 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $278.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $288.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $305.68. The company has a market cap of $98.06 billion, a PE ratio of 65.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.31. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $222.65 and a fifty-two week high of $358.07.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 22.14%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ISRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $347.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $326.00 to $373.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.20.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

