Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Sells 165,305 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC reduced its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 98.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 165,305 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEF. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $214,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $114,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.7% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 102,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,968,000 after buying an additional 4,465 shares during the period. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:IEF opened at $91.63 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $88.86 and a 52-week high of $100.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.70 and a 200 day moving average of $94.93.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.249 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

