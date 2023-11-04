Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lowered its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,617 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 338.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 16,748 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 34.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 208.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after buying an additional 14,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $243,000. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.25. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $109.73 and a 52 week high of $110.51.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.468 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $5.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%.

(Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.