Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Has $2.23 Million Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TXN. First Dallas Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 59.7% during the second quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 4,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.0% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.0% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,356,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $244,160,000 after buying an additional 39,639 shares in the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXN has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.00.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of TXN opened at $150.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 4.22. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $139.48 and a fifty-two week high of $188.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $157.97 and its 200-day moving average is $167.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 45.23% and a net margin of 39.21%. Equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 67.53%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

