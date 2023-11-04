Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Has $475,000 Stock Position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 10.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,492,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,323,000 after purchasing an additional 322,480 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 26.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,555,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,881,000 after purchasing an additional 741,754 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,528,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,784,000 after purchasing an additional 141,431 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,293,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,032,000 after purchasing an additional 698,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 2,637,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,644,000 after acquiring an additional 38,313 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA TFLO opened at $50.55 on Friday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.28 and a 52 week high of $50.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.59.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

