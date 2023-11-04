Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Has $574,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,671 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MGC. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $49,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $47,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 465.0% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $48,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Price Performance

MGC opened at $155.06 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $128.27 and a fifty-two week high of $162.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $154.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard Mega Cap ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

