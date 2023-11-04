Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Has $794,000 Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc decreased its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,524 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Yum! Brands by 108.0% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 233 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 28,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on YUM. TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Yum! Brands from $173.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Yum! Brands from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.21.

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $126.37 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.53 and a 1 year high of $143.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $123.95 and its 200-day moving average is $131.40. The company has a market capitalization of $35.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.04.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 21.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 28th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.01%.

In related news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.46, for a total value of $179,100.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,789.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,332 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.46, for a total value of $179,100.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,789.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.81, for a total transaction of $520,096.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,727,983.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,501 shares of company stock worth $1,610,644. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

