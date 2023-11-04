Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Has $863,000 Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc cut its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 33 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in ASML were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ASML. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 2.9% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ASML by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 2,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 1.5% during the first quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in ASML by 2.8% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. 18.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ASML shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of ASML from $732.00 to $726.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Societe Generale downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on ASML from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on ASML in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $725.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $759.60.

ASML Stock Performance

Shares of ASML stock opened at $642.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.33. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $454.33 and a 52 week high of $771.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $608.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $660.81. The company has a market capitalization of $253.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.46.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be paid a $1.5337 dividend. This represents a $6.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 1st. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 25.28%.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

