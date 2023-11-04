Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Purchases 115 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 81.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TRV shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $186.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.17.

Travelers Companies Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $168.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.58. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $157.33 and a one year high of $194.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.98). The business had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.42 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 10.41%. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.29%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.