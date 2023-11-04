Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Raises Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $2,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 22,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,876,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,031,000 after buying an additional 78,301 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 10.9% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000.

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $100.04 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $92.79 and a 52-week high of $116.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.77 and a 200 day moving average of $103.29.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

