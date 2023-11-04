Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lessened its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,760 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Madrona Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $971,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $566,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,140,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 220,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,696,000 after acquiring an additional 19,477 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $75.45 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.16 and a 52 week high of $77.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.60.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
