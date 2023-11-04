Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Director Jeffrey D. Jordan Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,215 shares in the company, valued at $4,026,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Pinterest Stock Up 0.7 %
Pinterest stock opened at $30.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.19. The stock has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.99. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.60 and a 12 month high of $31.36.
Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $708.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.28 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 7.43%. On average, analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have commented on PINS. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Pinterest from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Pinterest from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Pinterest from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on Pinterest from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Pinterest from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.27.
Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.
