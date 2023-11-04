Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Director Jeffrey D. Jordan Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,215 shares in the company, valued at $4,026,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Pinterest Stock Up 0.7 %

Pinterest stock opened at $30.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.19. The stock has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.99. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.60 and a 12 month high of $31.36.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $708.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.28 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 7.43%. On average, analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,102,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,568,000 after buying an additional 412,339 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 42,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 4,028 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 1st quarter worth approximately $686,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 342,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,330,000 after buying an additional 8,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,848,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,753,000 after buying an additional 885,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PINS. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Pinterest from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Pinterest from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Pinterest from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on Pinterest from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Pinterest from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.27.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

