Piper Sandler Lowers Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Price Target to $23.00

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGBN opened at $23.19 on Tuesday. Eagle Bancorp has a 1 year low of $16.72 and a 1 year high of $49.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $693.61 million, a P/E ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.57%.

In other news, EVP Ryan Riel sold 6,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total value of $151,835.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,860 shares in the company, valued at $625,036.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EGBN. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 667.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 320.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 178.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

