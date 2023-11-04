Piper Sandler Lowers Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) to Neutral

Piper Sandler lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $130.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous target price of $182.00.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on MAA. Wedbush began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $159.00 to $133.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $156.50 to $148.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $163.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $155.09.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Up 2.9 %

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

NYSE:MAA opened at $124.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $132.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.79. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52-week low of $115.56 and a 52-week high of $176.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William Reid Sanders bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $146.84 per share, for a total transaction of $440,520.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 24,627 shares in the company, valued at $3,616,228.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mid-America Apartment Communities

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $543,026,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,251,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $491,036,000 after acquiring an additional 956,154 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,208,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $346,687,000 after acquiring an additional 856,331 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,347,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,228,000 after acquiring an additional 585,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,923,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,810,688,000 after acquiring an additional 560,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

