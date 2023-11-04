Piper Sandler Lowers Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) Price Target to $16.00

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Free Report) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SG. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sweetgreen from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Sweetgreen in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Sweetgreen in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.11.

Shares of SG opened at $9.73 on Friday. Sweetgreen has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $18.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.77.

In other Sweetgreen news, CEO Jonathan Neman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,400,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jonathan Neman sold 10,000 shares of Sweetgreen stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,400,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathaniel Ru sold 25,000 shares of Sweetgreen stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.89, for a total transaction of $272,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,121,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,107,480.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 240,394 shares of company stock valued at $3,149,994. 22.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SG. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Sweetgreen by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,102,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,857,115 shares during the last quarter. Solas Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sweetgreen during the 1st quarter worth $12,352,000. Spyglass Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sweetgreen during the 2nd quarter worth $18,638,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. raised its stake in Sweetgreen by 421.6% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 1,262,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Sweetgreen by 1,009.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,009,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,653,000 after acquiring an additional 918,656 shares in the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants serving healthy foods prepared from seasonal and organic ingredients. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that can be redeemed in its restaurants.

