Piper Sandler Raises The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) Price Target to $143.00

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $138.00 to $143.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $124.00 to $120.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $140.43.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of THG opened at $116.61 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $103.82 and a 52 week high of $148.78.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a negative net margin of 1.42% and a negative return on equity of 4.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is -136.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 1,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $142,093.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of The Hanover Insurance Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 129.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 4,208.3% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 84.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.