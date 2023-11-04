Piper Sandler Raises Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Price Target to $35.00

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Vita Coco from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set an equal weight rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vita Coco from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Vita Coco from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $26.89.

Vita Coco Price Performance

NASDAQ COCO opened at $28.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.00. Vita Coco has a 12 month low of $7.39 and a 12 month high of $33.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.20 and a beta of 0.15.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Vita Coco had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $138.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vita Coco will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Vita Coco

In other Vita Coco news, Chairman Michael Kirban sold 45,302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.59, for a total value of $1,340,486.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 750,379 shares in the company, valued at $22,203,714.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Es Charles Van sold 45,315 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.59, for a total transaction of $1,340,870.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,759,504.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael Kirban sold 45,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.59, for a total value of $1,340,486.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 750,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,203,714.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 276,446 shares of company stock worth $8,064,379 over the last three months. 51.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Vita Coco

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Vita Coco by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Vita Coco by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Vita Coco by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Vita Coco by 37.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vita Coco by 7.7% in the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 10,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vita Coco

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; Hydration Drink Mix, a powdered form of flavored coconut water; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; purified water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

