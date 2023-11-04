Piper Sandler Trims Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) Target Price to $75.00

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $84.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Axonics in a report on Friday, July 14th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Axonics in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Axonics from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their target price on Axonics from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Axonics from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Axonics has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.60.

Shares of Axonics stock opened at $54.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -217.36 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.59 and a 200 day moving average of $54.37. Axonics has a 52 week low of $47.59 and a 52 week high of $71.99.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $93.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.60 million. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 2.04% and a negative net margin of 3.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Axonics will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Alfred J. Ford, Jr. sold 14,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total value of $920,699.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,154,782.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Danny L. Dearen sold 7,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total value of $436,477.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,197.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alfred J. Ford, Jr. sold 14,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total transaction of $920,699.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,154,782.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXNX. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Axonics during the third quarter valued at $28,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axonics by 200.0% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Axonics in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Axonics in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Axonics by 64.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of bladder and bowel dysfunction.

