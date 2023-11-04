Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Pitney Bowes Trading Up 3.4 %

NYSE PBI opened at $4.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.86, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.44. Pitney Bowes has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $4.85.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $776.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.61 million. Pitney Bowes had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a positive return on equity of 9.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Pitney Bowes will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Pitney Bowes Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pitney Bowes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is presently -22.73%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 341.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 5,392 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Pitney Bowes in the third quarter worth $28,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pitney Bowes in the third quarter worth $30,000. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pitney Bowes in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Pitney Bowes in the first quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and Sending Technology Solutions (SendTech Solutions) segments.

Featured Stories

