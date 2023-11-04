Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Polar Power Stock Performance

Shares of Polar Power stock opened at $0.87 on Tuesday. Polar Power has a 12-month low of $0.73 and a 12-month high of $2.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.22.

Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Polar Power had a negative net margin of 29.55% and a negative return on equity of 29.54%. The company had revenue of $5.59 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Polar Power

Polar Power Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in POLA. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Polar Power by 5.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 5,785 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Polar Power by 87.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 232,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 108,367 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Polar Power by 3.8% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 316,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.

