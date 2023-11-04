Populous Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $110,085.55 (PPT)

Populous (PPT) traded 32.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 4th. During the last week, Populous has traded 26.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Populous has a total market cap of $1.61 million and approximately $110,085.55 worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Populous token can currently be purchased for $0.0302 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Populous

Populous’ launch date was July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. Populous’ official website is populous.world. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers.

[Telegram](https://telegram.me/PopulousIP)[Slack](https://bitpopulous.slack.com/)”

Populous Token Trading

