Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) PT Lowered to $40.00

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered Portland General Electric from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Portland General Electric from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Sunday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Portland General Electric from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Portland General Electric from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Portland General Electric currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.88.

Shares of POR stock opened at $42.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.59. Portland General Electric has a 12-month low of $38.01 and a 12-month high of $51.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.03.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $802.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.72 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 85.97%.

In other Portland General Electric news, VP Anne Frances Mersereau sold 10,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total value of $480,946.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,255.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 58.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,586,000 after buying an additional 17,386 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Portland General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Portland General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $460,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after acquiring an additional 16,750 shares during the period.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,255 circuit miles, including 269 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 573 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 926 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

