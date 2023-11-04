Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Price Target Lowered to C$40.00 at TD Securities

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by TD Securities from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$43.50 to C$42.40 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$45.00 to C$41.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$42.00 to C$38.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$40.68.

Power Co. of Canada Stock Performance

Shares of POW stock opened at C$34.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.02, a quick ratio of 107.64 and a current ratio of 42.50. Power Co. of Canada has a one year low of C$31.47 and a one year high of C$38.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$35.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$35.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.09.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported C$1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.93 by C$0.34. Power Co. of Canada had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The business had revenue of C$7.17 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Power Co. of Canada will post 4.2913386 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Power Co. of Canada Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%. Power Co. of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 106.06%.

Power Co. of Canada Company Profile

Power Corporation of Canada, an international management and holding company, offers financial services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; fund and asset management; reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; fund products; and protection and wealth management services.

