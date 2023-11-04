PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Acquired by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC increased its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,166,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,672,037,000 after buying an additional 195,849 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in PPL by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,759,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,229,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971,238 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in PPL by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,015,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $361,701,000 after purchasing an additional 129,373 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in PPL by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,884,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $367,969,000 after purchasing an additional 775,294 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in PPL by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,044,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $334,708,000 after purchasing an additional 139,500 shares during the period. 73.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PPL in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of PPL from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of PPL from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPL currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.88.

PPL Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE PPL opened at $25.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.12. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $22.20 and a 12 month high of $31.74. The company has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.83.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). PPL had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPL Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.49%.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

