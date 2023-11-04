Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Stake Raised by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Free Report) by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,654 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,854 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP owned about 0.11% of Preferred Bank worth $861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 22,423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Preferred Bank by 87.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in Preferred Bank by 24.6% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,229 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Preferred Bank by 2.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 31.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PFBC shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Preferred Bank from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Preferred Bank in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Preferred Bank in a report on Thursday, July 20th.

Preferred Bank Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PFBC opened at $63.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Preferred Bank has a 12-month low of $42.42 and a 12-month high of $77.75. The company has a market cap of $914.57 million, a P/E ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.09.

Preferred Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is 20.68%.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

