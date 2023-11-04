Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) Price Target Raised to $26.00 at TD Securities

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Free Report) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PRMW. StockNews.com started coverage on Primo Water in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Primo Water from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC raised Primo Water from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $20.00.

Get Primo Water alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on PRMW

Primo Water Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE PRMW opened at $14.75 on Friday. Primo Water has a twelve month low of $12.27 and a twelve month high of $16.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.06.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Primo Water had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 3.81%. The business had revenue of $593.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.22 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Primo Water will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Primo Water Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. Primo Water’s payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

Institutional Trading of Primo Water

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Primo Water during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Primo Water during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Primo Water by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 13,632 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Primo Water by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 153,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Primo Water by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 628,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,719,000 after acquiring an additional 89,308 shares during the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Primo Water Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, and Renü brands in the United States; Canadian Springs, Labrador Source, and Amazon Springs brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.