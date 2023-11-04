ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $423.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.46 million. ProPetro had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS.

ProPetro Stock Performance

Shares of PUMP stock opened at $10.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 2.47. ProPetro has a 52 week low of $6.33 and a 52 week high of $12.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.23 and a 200-day moving average of $8.99.

Get ProPetro alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on PUMP shares. Benchmark raised shares of ProPetro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. TheStreet raised shares of ProPetro from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of ProPetro from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of ProPetro from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ProPetro has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Insider Transactions at ProPetro

In other news, CAO Elo Omavuezi sold 4,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total transaction of $42,990.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,962.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Elo Omavuezi sold 4,182 shares of ProPetro stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total value of $42,990.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,962.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Adam Munoz sold 21,467 shares of ProPetro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $216,602.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,215.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,649 shares of company stock valued at $887,543 in the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProPetro

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of ProPetro by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProPetro by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of ProPetro by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 109,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its stake in ProPetro by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 20,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in ProPetro by 13.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. 78.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ProPetro Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ProPetro Holding Corp., an integrated oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProPetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.