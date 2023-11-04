Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Price Target Raised to $37.00

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Free Report) had its price target boosted by JMP Securities from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 30th. They issued an overweight rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Protagonist Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $36.40.

Get Protagonist Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ PTGX opened at $16.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.23. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $7.24 and a 12 month high of $30.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $957.87 million, a P/E ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 1.85.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts anticipate that Protagonist Therapeutics will post -2.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Protagonist Therapeutics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 96.4% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 88.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 273.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 7,533 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 14.9% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the period. 98.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of erythrocytosis, iron overload, and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for inflammatory bowel disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.