Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $7.00. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Protalix BioTherapeutics’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics from a d- rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

Shares of NYSE:PLX opened at $1.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.05 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.91. Protalix BioTherapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $3.55.

Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.25. Protalix BioTherapeutics had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 199.41%. The firm had revenue of $35.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 million. Analysts expect that Protalix BioTherapeutics will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dror Bashan purchased 64,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $90,322.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,516 shares in the company, valued at $185,522.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Protalix BioTherapeutics by 2,173.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,640,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524,828 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics by 438.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,209,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after buying an additional 985,147 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics in the second quarter valued at $1,462,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics by 273.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 562,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 411,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics in the second quarter valued at $1,105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development, production, and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx plant cell-based protein expression system in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Brazil, Russia, Turkey, and internationally.

