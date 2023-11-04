Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Sold by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $4,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEG. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,318,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,310,000 after buying an additional 83,174 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at $798,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. 72.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PEG shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,122 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $259,686.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,060,788. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 4,722 shares of company stock valued at $295,652 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

NYSE:PEG opened at $63.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $53.71 and a twelve month high of $65.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.46.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 12.20%. As a group, research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

