Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Pulmatrix in a report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Shares of Pulmatrix stock opened at $1.91 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.50. Pulmatrix has a fifty-two week low of $1.76 and a fifty-two week high of $4.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.82.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by $0.19. Pulmatrix had a negative net margin of 253.24% and a negative return on equity of 60.14%. The company had revenue of $1.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 million. Analysts anticipate that Pulmatrix will post -4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Pulmatrix by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmatrix during the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pulmatrix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Pulmatrix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled small particles easily respirable and emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

