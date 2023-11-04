Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Receives $42.59 Average PT from Brokerages

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.59.

PSTG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, August 31st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Pure Storage Stock Up 2.2 %

PSTG opened at $34.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.70. Pure Storage has a fifty-two week low of $22.14 and a fifty-two week high of $40.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.59 and its 200 day moving average is $33.52. The stock has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,749.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.19.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 0.03% and a positive return on equity of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $688.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.27 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pure Storage will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Pure Storage

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Pure Storage by 121.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 11,891 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pure Storage during the first quarter valued at $233,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pure Storage during the first quarter valued at $596,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Pure Storage by 1.7% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 43,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Pure Storage by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,035,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,582,000 after buying an additional 6,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

