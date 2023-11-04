Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Given New $100.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a neutral rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Qorvo in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Qorvo from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Qorvo has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $108.95.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on QRVO

Qorvo Trading Up 3.3 %

QRVO stock opened at $88.33 on Friday. Qorvo has a 1-year low of $80.62 and a 1-year high of $114.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.33, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.00.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $651.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.84 million. Research analysts anticipate that Qorvo will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Paul J. Fego sold 4,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.02, for a total transaction of $429,300.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,724,648.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Qorvo news, SVP Paul J. Fego sold 4,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.02, for a total transaction of $429,300.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,724,648.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 10,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.02, for a total transaction of $1,097,429.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,943,991.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,250 shares of company stock worth $4,110,124 in the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Qorvo

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Qorvo during the third quarter worth $389,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Qorvo by 6.1% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC raised its position in Qorvo by 2.1% during the third quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 15,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Qorvo by 14.6% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Qorvo by 1.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 201,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the period. 85.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qorvo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.