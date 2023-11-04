QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Rating Increased to Buy at DZ Bank

DZ Bank upgraded shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $140.00 price objective on the wireless technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $139.14.

QCOM opened at $119.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $131.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.21. QUALCOMM has a 12-month low of $101.47 and a 12-month high of $139.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 20.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. Research analysts predict that QUALCOMM will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.84%.

In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total value of $111,270.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $639,246.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total transaction of $111,270.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,246.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total value of $3,166,137.26. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 241,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,330,211.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,963 shares of company stock valued at $4,166,358 over the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 11,582 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 5,399 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,947 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 4,750 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

