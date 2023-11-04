Quantinno Capital Management LP Acquires 1,960 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,378 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSGP. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 75.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 355.6% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 54,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the period. 96.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CoStar Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.09.

CoStar Group stock opened at $77.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.16, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.50 and its 200 day moving average is $80.23. The company has a quick ratio of 13.31, a current ratio of 13.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.12 and a 52-week high of $92.36.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

