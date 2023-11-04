Quantinno Capital Management LP Acquires New Stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 8.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 629,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $850,635,000 after acquiring an additional 47,484 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 454,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $773,239,000 after buying an additional 24,149 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 80,933.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 208,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $488,200,000 after buying an additional 207,999 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 201,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,039,000 after buying an additional 6,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,854,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on TPL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Texas Pacific Land from $1,371.00 to $1,622.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Texas Pacific Land Price Performance

NYSE TPL opened at $1,807.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.45 and a beta of 1.75. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 1-year low of $1,266.21 and a 1-year high of $2,739.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,846.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,604.40.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $13.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.11 by $1.94. The business had revenue of $160.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.24 million. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 45.43% and a net margin of 63.51%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 51.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Pacific Land Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $3.25 dividend. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.51%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Micheal W. Dobbs sold 100 shares of Texas Pacific Land stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,851.77, for a total value of $185,177.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,274.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 98 shares of company stock valued at $180,772 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages surface acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

