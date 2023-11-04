Quantinno Capital Management LP Buys 314 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,149 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in F5 were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FFIV. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in F5 by 234.6% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of F5 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of F5 by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of F5 by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of F5 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

F5 Price Performance

Shares of FFIV opened at $154.08 on Friday. F5, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.05 and a 1 year high of $167.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.33. The firm has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The network technology company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.29. F5 had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The business had revenue of $707.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of F5 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of F5 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America cut shares of F5 from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of F5 from $162.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of F5 from $193.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at F5

In other F5 news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.24, for a total transaction of $26,560.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,039,613.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other F5 news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.24, for a total transaction of $26,560.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,039,613.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.49, for a total value of $353,078.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,635,109.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,849 shares of company stock valued at $948,607 in the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

F5 Profile

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Featured Articles

