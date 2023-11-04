Quantinno Capital Management LP Grows Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 195.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,957 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 5,921 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.9% in the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 346,714 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $44,969,000 after purchasing an additional 6,448 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 12,202 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 83,394 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $10,816,000 after acquiring an additional 15,870 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 34,117 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $4,425,000 after acquiring an additional 9,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 150.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,803 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 3,485 shares in the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.13.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Shares of EA opened at $129.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.11 billion, a PE ratio of 35.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.26. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.53 and a 1-year high of $140.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The game software company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 20.14%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In other news, COO Laura Miele sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total transaction of $244,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 36,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,467,516.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Laura Miele sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total transaction of $244,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 36,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,467,516.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.55, for a total transaction of $97,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,785,917.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,704 shares of company stock worth $3,377,188. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Stories

