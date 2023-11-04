Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $1.26 Million Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,399 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 435 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 3,711.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 93,257 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,002,000 after purchasing an additional 90,810 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 208,651 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $24,617,000 after acquiring an additional 4,964 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1,907.7% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 835,475 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $92,479,000 after acquiring an additional 793,861 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,664 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $91.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.33. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.06 and a 12-month high of $123.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.30. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 23.89%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 44.37%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total transaction of $94,842.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,695,985.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 13,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.08, for a total transaction of $1,375,000.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,540 shares in the company, valued at $5,468,363.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total transaction of $94,842.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,695,985.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,962 shares of company stock worth $6,225,401. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

SWKS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $93.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.81.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

