Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $1.31 Million Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 16.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in CME Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in CME Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CME Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.95, for a total value of $6,118,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,367,902.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.95, for a total value of $6,118,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,367,902.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.47, for a total transaction of $1,232,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,990 shares in the company, valued at $6,572,985.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,175 shares of company stock valued at $10,303,439. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CME Group Trading Down 1.9 %

CME opened at $208.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.54 and a fifty-two week high of $221.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $208.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.44.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 57.03% and a return on equity of 11.70%. As a group, research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CME has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on CME Group from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CME Group

About CME Group

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.