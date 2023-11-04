Quantinno Capital Management LP Purchases 3,314 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,864 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,314 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 21,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 5.1% in the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 7.6% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 25.6% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 5.9% in the second quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. 10.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Sanofi Trading Down 1.5 %

SNY opened at $45.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.88. The company has a market capitalization of $115.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.60. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $42.23 and a 52 week high of $57.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SNY shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sanofi in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on Sanofi in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Sanofi

Sanofi Profile

(Free Report)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.