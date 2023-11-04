Quantinno Capital Management LP Raises Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE PFG opened at $71.69 on Friday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.17 and a 52-week high of $96.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.61 and a 200-day moving average of $74.04.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 15.30%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.31.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

